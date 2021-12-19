Shannu, Siri, Maanas, SRC or Sunny: Who Will Win Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss Telugu Grand Finale is almost here and the episode is going to create history as there is a long list of celebrities entering the show on Sunday. Beginning with Nani and Sai Pallavi, it is expected that Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will meet the season 5 top 5 finalists.

As per latest sources, Nani and Sai Pallavi will visit the Bigg Boss house as a part of their upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy's promotions. Besides them, the RRR team, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Director Rajamouli will be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. In the end, the special guests for the show will be Ranveer and Deepika to promote their film "83".

Coming to the top 5 finalists-Sunny, Siri, Shannu, Maanas, and Sreerama Chandra have reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and eliminating one of them will definitely be a tough job for host Nagarjuna as each participant has put in their best efforts to be among the finalists.

However, as per unofficial voting trends, Siri and Maanas are in the last place. The fans of the remaining three contestants have given a tough fight and got an equal percentage of votes. One has to watch today's episode to know which contestant will lift the trophy in the evening.