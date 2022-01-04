Shannu Reveals Shocking Truth About Breakup With Deepthi

Looks like 2021 ended on a bad note for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Shanmukh Jaswanth. One, Shannu failed to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. On the other hand, Shanmukh's girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina announced break-up with him in a social media post.

Now, there are a lot of speculations over why the two broke up. Yes, we all know that a section of the audience has been blaming Siri Hanmanth for Shannu-Deepthi breakup. Have you heard this yet?

Apparently, Deepthi Sunaina did not allow Shanmukh to explain anything to her. Deepthi is said to have been hurt seeing by Shanmukh's closeness to Siri. This was reportedly revealed by Shannu himself in an interview.

Shanmukh Jaswanth in the Ask Me Anything chat session, is said to have revealed that Deepthi Sunaina has blocked his contact number. Even though, Shannu wants to make her understand, Deepthi is said to be in no mood to listen to Shannu's excuse, as per the buzz