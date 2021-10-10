Shannu Proves That He's True Ruler of Bigg Boss House

For the first time ever in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu, yesterday's weekend episode was one of the outstanding episodes where host Nagarjuna did not save even one person in the nominations. Yes, what you heard is right! Nagarjuna reprimanded all the contestants for their wrong behaviour. He later reminded some housemates about their capabilities and suggested that they perform well in the coming week.

After that Nagarjuna made the contestants play the ‘Ruler and Slave’ task in which Shannu chose himself as the ruler as he is king to himself. However, Bigg Boss viewers think that Shanmukh is the true ruler of BB Telugu House in case of nominations.

As we all know that Shannu is on the nomination list along with the other 8 contestants. But, industry sources reveal that Shanmukh Jaswant got the highest votes in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Even though nine contestants are in nominations, he has proven his worth and popularity by garnering a record number of votes from the audience.

Despite his bad reputation inside the Bigg Boss house for reasons best known to his housemates, Shanmukh Jaswanth's popularity outside the house has not taken the beating. In fact, it appears his huge fan following on social media is helping him and letting him survive in the house.

Coming to the eliminations this week, the latest buzz is that Hamida was evicted from the house.