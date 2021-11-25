Shannu Mother Warns Siri Hanmanth: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth have been making headlines since they stepped into the house. Now and then, Bigg Boss viewers are always trolling Shanmukh and Siri for their misbehaviour in the house.

It looks like Shanmukh's mother is also upset about Siri being close to her son. Siri's behaviour or romance with Shannu is degrading the latter's image.

Shanmukh's mother is going to appear in tonight's episode. Shannu's mother is said to have warned Siri Hanmanth by saying that "It is not the right way you are being with Shannu, which reads in telugu (Shanu tho ila undatam, not correct Siri)."

Will Shannu take the hint from his mother's words or not? That is yet to be seen. I can't wait to see how Shanmukh is going to change his game strategy after his mom's visit.