Shannu Has Superiority Complex, Say Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 Contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is gaining popularity with every passing day. He has already garnered good support as we can see in voting results.

Shannu haters say that though he is not playing the game well, he is still in the Bigg Boss Telugu house only because of his fans.

A section of the audience feels that Shannu is trying his best, but luck is not favouring him and few others feel he is a misfi in the house as his performance has failed the expectations of even the show makers which was evident when Nagarjuna repeatedly asked Nah to perform.

A section of the audience wants to see Shannu ruling the house. During last week's captaincy task, Shannu, Siri and Jessie developed differences which even the viewers wanted. They are hoping that at least next week Shannu does not depend on Siri and Jessie.

Now, the latest buzz on social media is that Shannu has ego issues and a superiority complex over other housemates because of his popularity which hampers his relationship with housemates. They say that Shannu wants to always be in the limelight and that's the reason he can’t be close to Ravi, Maanas, Sunny and Sreerama. When it comes to Sreerama and Ravi, Shannu is never seen talking to them. As we mentioned before from day one, it seems that Shannu is jealous of Sreerama, the proof is he can’t see Siri close to Sreerama. Anyway, let’s see will he overcome these issues and stay in the house or get eliminated because of these issues. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.