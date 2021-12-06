Shannu Fans or SRC Followers, Who Will Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 War?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen right now. For every new season, Bigg Boss makers rope in new celebrities as contestants on the show. Bigg Boss show lovers are super impressed with a few contestants' antics in the house.

That's not all, they also shower their unconditional love on them. While coming to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Shanmukh and SRC have become the favorite contestants to the viewers. Fans of the duo are promoting them extensively on social media to make them the winner of the current season. SRC aka Sreerama Chandra is getting a lot of support from his friends and colleagues on social media.

For the unversed, SRC friends like Senior Artist Priya, Deepthi Sunaina, VC Sajjanar are supporting him, urging everyone to vote for him. So far, Shanmukh hasn't got any support from evicted contestants except Shannu's girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina and Jessie. Looks like Shannu fans and followers are likely to be doing a campaign for him to ensure highest votes in the finale week. SRC and Shannu fans are engaged in a war of words on social media.

Now, the question is fans of which contestant will win this war ahead of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.