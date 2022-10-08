Shannu-Deepthi Sunaina Patch Up?

Telugu Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina are the most talked about couple on social media. They never acted any films. But, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina have gained huge popularity after their appearance in a couple of web series. The jodi is of the most adorable couples.

Last year, Deepthi Sunaina broke up with him and announced that her relationship with Shannu did not exist anymore. The reason for their breakup was Shannu's closeness to Siri Hanmanth during his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Fans were heartbroken and were hoping that the two get together soon.

It appears Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina have patched up as they were spotted together at Vizag event. This is the first time that the couple was spotted together after news of their breakup.

Currently, video and pictures of Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina from the Vizag event are being widely circulating on social media.