Shanmukh's Fans Troll Galata Geetu

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth is still fresh in our memory. He was one of the biggest talking points of the previous season for a variety of reasons.

The YouTube star is back in the news as the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu is on. The guy didn't have it easy when he was in the house. He was at the receiving end of online trolling. A case in point is this: Galata Geetu body-shamed him for his looks. Now, Galata Geetu is a contestant in the new season.

In one of her recent interviews, Galata Geetu said that she had been a victim of body-shaming, adding that even her family members didn't spare her. "It is my cousin who motivated me with his kind words, saying that we should love our bodies, that we shouldn't care about others' judgemental gaze, that we should just live for ourselves," she said, urging one and all not to judge anyone by their looks.

However, since Geetu didn't spare Shannu last year, the latter's fans are now trolling her when she is in the Bigg Boss house. Despite facing a struggle and despite having been through body-shaming, how come she body-shamed Shannu? That's what Shannu's fans are asking.

A virtual war between Shannu's and Geetu's fans is going on currently!