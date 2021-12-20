Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra Lose Golden Chance: Deets Inside

Star Maa viewers are going to miss Bigg Boss Telugu 5 especially the popular contestants like Sunny, Shanmukh, Siri, SRC amongothers. For the past three months, these Contestants have been entertaining us, and they bid goodbye to all of us last night in the finale episode.

Like every season, Nagarjuna offered a briefcase with a cash of Rs 25 lakhs to the top three contestants Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra, and VJ Sunny.

The trio declined the offer though it was tempting as the brief case had just Rs 25 lakhs, much lower than the winner's prize money.

Later, Sreerama Chandra got eliminated from the show, he couldn't get any extra cash or reward except his earnings from the show.

On the other hand, Shanmukh became the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Shannu also couldn't earn any extra amount except his remuneration from the show. Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra missed a golden chance by declining the brief case with Rs 25 lakhs.