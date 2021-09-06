Shanmukh Speaks About His Biggest Regret On Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, the most controversial reality show started on September 5, 2021, on Star MAA. The show is going to be quite intriguing. King Nagarjuna returned to the show as the guest for the third time. We think that he is going to rock and impress the small screen audiences with his hosting skills once again. Let us wait and see how the show is going to be.

The contestants who stepped into the Bigg Boss house are Lobo, Vishwa, Senior Artist Priya, Hamida, Jaswanth Padala, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Natraj Master, Sreeram Chandra, Vishwa, Uma Devi, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanmanthu, Lahari, Maanas, Anee Master, Sarayu, VJ Sunny, and Sweta Varma.

Shanmukh Jaswanth entered the house as the 10 contestant and performed on the song, 'Who are you'... Nagarjuna questioned Shamukh Jaswanth that how he would manage negativity? To this Shanmukh answered that there is the biggest regret in his life and recalled an incident that took place a few months ago. He further added that he wants to come out of it. Then King asked Shannu, 'You are at peace now'. Shanmukh said YES.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Out First Week Nominated Contestants List

Nagarjuna also said that it is quite common to have negativity when one is staying in the Bigg Boss House for 105 days. He said that some people will be positive towards him whereas few others will be negative towards him. Nagarjuna asked Shannu how he is going to deal with all those things? Then Shanmukh said that he wanted to experience the game and didn't ask anyone about how to be in the show. He said that he would come to know what he would do if he experiences the game. Here is the video, just give a look at it.