Shanmukh Sensational Comments Against Siri Hanmanth: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth became talk of the town during their stint in the show. They earned a massive fan following with their performance in the house. They also received a lot of flak on social media for their misbehavior in the house. Now, after his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Shanmukh Jaswanth has made some shocking allegations against Siri Hanmanth.

On the Bigg Boss Buzz show, host Ariyana asked Shannu if he became a runner-up because of Siri. And Shannu replied without batting an eyelid, "Yes, I do agree with you. I knew that I would lose the title being with Siri or due to our relationship. But I can't fix or control my emotions, I just can't fake relationships. I value people or friendship rather than the trophy."

