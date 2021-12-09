Shanmukh Red Card Elimination Confirmed: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is getting more interesting by the day for its viewers. The show makers have roped in some new faces from different fields to entertain the small screen viewers.

Now, the show is inching towards its 14th-week elimination. The nominated contestants are Shanmukh, Siri, RJ Kajal, Sunny and Maanas. Actually, Maanas is said to be trailing behind other contestants as per latest voting trends. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Shanmukh is likely to get eliminated from the house this weekend.

Shanmukh is regarded as one of the most popular contestants in the house. There is no doubt about him garnering highest votes from his fans and audience.

However, Shanmukh's behavior and his on and off relationship with Siri is said to be damaging the show reputation, as per reports. Bigg Boss viewers who are fed up with Shannu-Siri behaviour in the house are now demanding that the Star Maa evict Shanmukh from the house. Just two weeks left for the curtains to come down on the show. We have to wait and see whether Bigg Boss makers are really going to eliminate Shanmukh via Red Card this weekend. Let's wait and watch.