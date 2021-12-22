Shanmukh Opens Up About Deepthi Sunaina Dropping Hints About His Position

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth is hitting the headlines for multiple reasons. Did you know this? Shanmukh had a thought during the 11th week that VJ Sunny will win the show, he realised he will have to settle for the runner-up position in the show.

It appears that Shanmukh himself predicted his future even before the audience decided it.

If you recall, during the family reunion episode, Deepthi Sunaina came to Bigg Boss house to cheer for Shanmukh who was in the house. There wererumors that Deepthi Sunaina had hinted to Shanmukh about what was happening outside of the house.

After the episode, Netizens trolled Deepthi Sunaina for leaking Shanmukh's position. She stated that she will never ever do those cheap tricks via Instagram stories.

When Shanmukh was asked the same question in Ariyana's Bigg Boss buzz interview, he said that I swear on my mother, she didn't say a thing. Deepthi will never do anything like that. if Deepthi had told me, then why would I continue my friendship with Siri? I guessed I'll be the runner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Deepthi did not throw any hints about my position, signed off Shannu in the Bigg Boss Buzz with Ariyana Glory.