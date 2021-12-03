Shanmukh Jawanth Out Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale Race

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants are trying hard to win the ticket to finale task. There was high drama in the house and a few contestants were sent to the medical room as they were standing on the ice for a long time and felt numb thereafter, it is learnt. According to reports, Maanas, Siri, Sreerama Chandra, and Sunny have won the finale ticket, while Kajal, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Priyanka Singh have lost the finale ticket round. Netizens did not expect that Shanmukh would lose the finale round. However, netizens say that Shanmukh is not much of a performer when it comes to task and so it's no surprise that he lost this.

Even eliminated contestants say that Shannu was never proactive when it came to tasks. Now, we hear that Shanmukh's position has plunged from the first position to the second. Even netizens say Shanmukh will end up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As Shanmukh is the captain of the glass house, this week, he did not get nominated, so for sure he will be in the top 5 finale list. But in the grand finale, contestants' mind game is important or else they might lose the trophy and get a cash prize. Let us wait and watch what happens.

What's your view readers? Do you think Shannu deserves to be in the Top 5? Lets us know.