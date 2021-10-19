Shanmukh Jaswanth Targetting Strong Players In Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is turning out to be entertaining as we have been witnessed a high voltage drama in the house. It's been close to two months that the show went on air. Contestants like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, SRC, Siri, and Maanas have become the most talked-about contestants from this season on social media.

Looks like Shanmukh Jaswanth is receiving a lot of hatred from netizens. Over the last fee weeks, Bigg Boss viewers got an opportunity to see the real face of Shanmukh in the house.

Bigg Boss viewers claim on social media that Shanmukh Jaswanth doesn't show any interest to participate in the tasks. But, he loves talking or bitching about others in the house.

It is being said on social media that Shanmukh Jaswanth is targeting strong players in the house. He is also said to be influencing them and their game. Netizens say that Shanmukh is trying to attack strong players.

If you are wondering, who are the strong players in the house. They include SRC, Maanas, and VJ Sunny. Shannu is trying to influence their game. Will they be able to focus on their game or will they fall into Shannu's trap is yet to be seen.