Software Developer Web Series Hero In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that it’s hard to imagine Bigg Boss without Nagarjuna. He has been hosting the reality show since season three. Nagarjuna hosted two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. According to our reliable sources, Nagarjuna is said to return to hosting duties for Bigg Boss season 5 as well. While the reality show is expected to go on air in April.

Currently, show organizers are busy in finalizing the contestants for season -5. According to trusted sources, Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the first contestants has been confirmed for Bigg Boss Telugu season-5. Are you wondering, who is Shanmukh Jaswanth? Don't worry. We are here to tell you. He is a famous person on YouTube. He became popular amongst the Telugu audience with the web series Software Developer. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation so far.

Here are few amazing and stunning pictures of Shanmukh