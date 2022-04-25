Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanmanth Will Soon Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Deets Inside

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth are the former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Shanmukh was the first runner-up of the show. Post the show, Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth's friendship hit a dead end after Shannu's girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina ended her relationship with him.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth will soon be entering Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Yes, what you read is right.

Shanmukh will be visiting Bigg Boss house to meet Anchor Shiva as well as to motivate him in the family episode. On the other hand, Siri will also enter the show to cheer up Mithraaw Sharma. So guys, gear up to see the reunion of Shannu and Siri this weekend in Bigg Boss.

This piece of news is based on a strong buzz on social media and yet to be confirmed by the showmakers. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

