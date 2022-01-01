Shanmukh Jaswanth Reaction to Deepthi Sunaina's Breakup Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Runner up, Shanmukh Jaswanth is going great guns is basking in the glory of BB. He is also doing well on the professional front.

However, It appears Shannu’s personal life has hit a dead end. When he entered the Bigg Boss house, Shanmukh and Deepthi were much talked about. They set major relationship goals to fans.

Now, they have parted ways. Last night, Deepthi Sunaina officially confirmed her break up with Shannu. Now, Shannu has reacted to her post. In an Instagram story he has shared, Shannu says that Deepthi has every right to take the decision and she deserves to ge happy. He also wished her luck and thanked her for supporting him for five years.

Here's a look at Shannu's insta post.