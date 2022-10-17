Shanmukh Jaswanth Opens Up About Patching Up With Deepthi Sunaina

Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and star Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the top celebrities on social media. Shanmukh Jaswanth used to be in a relationship with Deepthi Sunaina, another youtuber with whom he started his career.

Shannu and Deepthi Sunaina broke up at the beginning of this year.

After that, Shannu and Deepthi Sunaina were never seen together. People thought they have moved on with their lives. To everyone's surprise, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh were seen smiling at each other at a Vizag event.

This raised hopes of Shannu-Deepthi fans. Everyone thought Shannu and Deepthi were back together.

If you are also thinking they have patched up and are in a relationship again, then, we have some interesting news for you.

In an exclusive chat with Sakshi Post, Shannu denied any possibility of patch up. Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina are still friends, but there is no romantic relationship between them.

Shannu is also looking forward to making his debut as a hero in Tollywood. He wants to play some boy next door kind a movies, we hear. Let's wait and see when Shanmukh will make his grand debut on the ig screen.