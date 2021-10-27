Shanmukh Jaswanth Mother's Reaction To Shannu-Deepthi Sunaina Relationship

Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He enjoys a massive fan following across Telugu states. Shanmukh Jaswanth is hitting the headlines ever since he stepped into the show.

With the show is inching towards the final days, Shanmukh Jaswanth has started executing his game plan in the house and giving a tough competition to other housemates. It is known that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina are seeing each other for a long time now. They are one of the most loved pairs on social media with the highest fan following. They both love each other a lot.

We have witnessed on various occasions the fact that the two love and care for each other. Be it Deepthi Sunaina surprising Shannu at Annapurna studios on his birthday or urging Bigg Boss viewers to vote for him, Deepthi never spares an opportunity to show her love for Shannu. While Shanmukh asked Priya not to tell anything to Deepthi Sunaina, it was a part of the Joke.

Now, Deepthi and Shannu's marriage rumors are doing the rounds for a while. When Shanmukh's mother was asked, if she is ready to accept Deepthi Sunaina as her daughter in law, she reportedly stated in one of her interviews, Shannu and Deepthi are good friends and they love and care for each other a lot. If they want to get married, then, we don't have any problem. It's evident that Shannu's mom has given a green signal to their marriage.

So will the wedding bells ring soon for the duo? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post