Shanmukh Jaswanth Ignores Deepthi Sunaina After Bigg Boss Exit?

Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu became the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. When he was in the house, his girlfriend Deeepthi Sunaina was urging everyone to vote for Shanmukh. Deepthi Sunaina tried her best to ensure her boyfriend got maximum votes so he could escape elimination week after week in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Unfortunately, all her efforts to make Shamukh the winner failed as Shannu failed to beat VJ Sunny's voting percentage. Now, once out of the Bigg Boss house, Shanmukh has thanked all his fans and the audience for supporting him when he was in the house.

Strangely enough, Shannu hasn't thanked Deepthi Sunaina who supported him a lot during his Bigg Boss stint. Shanmukh seems to have ignored Sunaina. Looks like all is not well between Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina.