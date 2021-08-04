Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Highest Paid Contestant

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is over. Yes, the show organizers have officially confirmed that they are coming up with a new season, which is expected to get launched by the end of this month. If the makers fail to launch the show in the last week of August, there’s a chance for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to get a started on September 5.

Meanwhile the show runners are finalizing contestants for the new season. For those who joined in late to the story, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Lobo, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Deepika Pilla, Raghu Master are the confirmed participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Shanmukh Jaswanth is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The makers are gearing up to shoot the Shanmukh promo by next week, it is learnt.

It is worth mentioning here that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 too. Recently, Nagarjuna completed the promo shoot, which is expected to be out on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. We are sure that we are all going to witness another huge drama unfold in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house by middle of next month. Have no doubts about it. Keep an eye on this space for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.