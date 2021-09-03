Shanmukh Jaswanth Heartfelt Note Before Stepping into Bigg Boss Telugu House?

People are more familiar with the name Mr. Shannu rather than Shanmukh Jaswanth. Yes, it is his character name in the popular web series 'Software Developer'. Shanmukh earned wide recognition after the series. Since then, there was no looking back in his career. He is going great guns in his professional life.

It appears Shanmukh Jaswanth could have a slew of web series in his hand, but he seems to be taking a break from it.

Yes, Shanmukh Jaswanth will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Not long ago, Shanmukh was seen doing rehearsals for the pilot episode. As we mentioned earlier, Shanmukh will groove to Mahesh Babu's '1: Nenokkadine' song, Who Are You. The video went viral on all social media platforms.

According to our trusted sources, Shanmukh Jaswanth and other confirmed contestants have completed their quarantine period, they have to handover their mobiles to the show makers on September 4 after a round of Covid tests. But before that Shanmukh has posted a heartfelt note to his fans and followers. He shared one picture and captioned it as 'IWMYA' (which translates to, I will you miss you all). Here's the post for you. Take a look at it.



There's no replacement of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 host as Nagarjuna will continue to host the show. He had even hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and 4, and the audience are very much happy with him.

The show's TRPs for the past two seasons were also impressive and the makers decided to retain him as they don't want to take risks at this point in time. As you know Bigg Boss Telugu is starting after a long gap. It would take some time for the audience to get connected to the show and for the show host to strike a chord with the audience. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will start airing from this Sunday at 6 PM. Don't miss it. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all updates from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.