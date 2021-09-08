Shanmukh Jaswanth Game Strategy For Bigg Boss Telugu Revealed

It's not difficult for the Telugu audience to recognise Shanmukh Jaswanth, who is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Shanmukh Jaswanth rose to fame with the web series 'Software Developer'.

Later, he also featured in another web series called 'Surya'. Two seasons of 'Surya' were released and earned rave reviews from all quarters. Shanmukh is one of the most popular names in the house.

He has more name and fame than any contestant in the Telugu Bigg Boss house right now. He can easily encash his popularity to earn votes from the Bigg Boss viewers. However, Shanmukh has remained reclusive ever since his entry into the Bigg Boss house.

He has maintained silence in the house. If Shanmukh does a mistake on the show, there's no doubt his fans would support him and that's the kind of craze he enjoys outside the house. But Shanmukh's calm demeanour in the house has set tongues wagging on social media.

It appears Shanmukh Jaswanth has entered the Bigg Boss house with a big plan. The buzz on social media suggests that Shannu will stay calm and inactive in the house for another three weeks.

After that, the house will be divided into two groups. It is then that Mr Shannu will implement his own game in the house. This is perhaps going to be Shannu's game strategy for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let's see how it goes for him.