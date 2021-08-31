Shanmukh Jaswanth Can't Be Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to get launched by this Sunday. Even before the show goes live, there's news doing the rounds about the probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. By now, you already know that we have revealed the names of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on several occasions. If you haven't heard the news yet or missed reading the news, then, we would like to share Bigg Boss Telugu 5 probable contestants' list. Here go the names...

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Anchor Ravi

RJ Kajal

Anchor Lobo

Natraj Master

These are the big names doing the rounds. There are a few more who are all set to appear in the show. However, there are many more and a few are said to have contracted coronavirus. If you look at the confirmed list of contestants, there are only two noted celebrities in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. They are none other than Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth. Anchor Ravi is one of the popular celebrities on television. He also has a decent fan base in Telugu states.

Coming to Shanmukh Jaswanth, recently, he rose to stardom with his popular web series 'Software Developer'. Now, Mr Shannu is all set to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu. Shannu is now busy doing rehearsals for the premiere episode and the video is widely being circulated on all social media platforms. Rumors are rife that Bigg Boss makers are said to have made an agreement with Shanmukh Jaswanth for 70 to 80 days.

He is all set to get leave the house after the completion of the agreement. Generally, the show runs for more than three months, which is around 108 days. If Shanmukh leaves the Bigg Boss house after the completion of his term as per agreement, he can't possibly be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you take all these things into consideration, we could easily predict Shanmukh Jaswanth won't be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It remains to be seen who is going to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

