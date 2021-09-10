Shanmukh Jaswanth Beats Anchor Ravi: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh Jaswanth and Anchor Ravi are the popular stars in the current season.

If we go according to the screen space of these two actors for the past few days, it is Anchor Ravi who has been getting a lot of footage in the house. Shanmukh Jaswanth, despite being a YouTube sensation, has strangely remained calm in the house without entertaining the viewers.

Anchor Ravi is a much popular name when compared to Shanmukh Jaswanth because he is the latter's senior in the industry.

Rumors mills are buzzing that Shanmukh Jaswanth is the highest paid contestant in the house and not Anchor Ravi as being projected. Shanmukh Jaswanth is said to be charging a whopping amount of Rs 4 lakh per week while Anchor Ravi seems is being paid Rs 3 lakh per week. Shanmukh has managed to get the highest-pay as he kept a couple of web series on hold for a while to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, it is being said.

The show organizers were desperate to rope in Shanmukh Jaswanth at any cost for the show, it is learnt. Shanmukh encashed on his craze and said to have demanded a fancy remuneration from the makers.

The showrunners too were willing to give in to Shanmukh's demands and reportedly agreed to pay whatever the amount he asked, as per the buzz. Shanmukh staying calm in the house without playing the tasks is because he has huge support from the show makers, is what Netizens feel.

Else, how would you explain the highest paid contestant not creating any noise in the house? Shanmukh may have surpassed Anchor Ravi in terms of per week earnings in the house. If that truly is the case then Star Maa must be regretting bringing Shanmukh on board.