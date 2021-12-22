Shanmukh Jaswant Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 More Than Winner's Cash Prize

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 Shanmukh Jaswanth was one of the most popular and strong contestants in the house. Shanmukh himself confessed during the grand finale that he would have won the show without having any relationship with Siri.

Shanmukh realized his own mistake for losing the trophy. Did you know this? Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

He was reportedly being paid Rs 4 lakh per week. The total earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 of Shanmukh are said to be Rs 85 lakhs for 15 weeks. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner amount is Rs 50 lakhs after all deductions VJ Sunny got Rs 37 lakhs including his remuneration.

Looks like Shanmukh has managed to beat VJ Sunny with his remuneration from the show.

Also Read: Deepthi Sunaina Confirms All Is Not Well Between Her and Shanmukh?

Also Read: Shanmukh Sensational Comments Against Siri Hanmanth: Deets Inside

Also Read: Shanmukh Opens Up About Deepthi Sunaina Dropping Hints About His Position