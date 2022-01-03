Shanmukh First Post After Breakup With Deepthi Sunaina Speaks Volume About Him

Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu emerged as the first runner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Post the show, Shanmukh is said to have been flooded with a bunch of movie offers post his exit from the show.

Shanmukh also had a great time with his Bigg Boss friends Jessie and Siri. Sadly, Shanmukh's relationship with his girlfriend Deepthi Suniana was broken. The reason for their split is still a big mystery for the fans while a few still blame Siri for the same.

On Sunday, Shanmukh shared a latest picture of him with his followers. He hasn't added any caption to the picture. However, he shared heartbreaking emojis which speaks volumes about his state of mind. Shanmukh's latest picture clears shows that he is heartbroken because of Deepthi's decision. Take a look at the picture: