Shanmukh Feels The Blues After Breakup With Deepthi Sunaina

Youtuber and Bigg Boss runner up Shanmukh Jaswanth is always super active on social media. Shanmukh keeps his followers updated via instagram. Shanmukh's Instagram post is a treat for his fans as he keeps posting something interesting every other day. Speaking of that, on thursday, Shanmukh met his housemate from Bigg Boss, Sreerama Chandra.

It appears the two went on a drive in the car. Sreerama Chandra sang a song in his car and Shanmukh has kept it as his status message. It's a sad song and indicates that Shanmukh is missing Deepthi Sunaina a lot.

Here's Shanmukh's story link for you:

https://instagram.com/stories/shannu_7/2745306008384959270?utm_medium=copy_link

We already told you that Shannu revealed in an interview that he had no chance to explain to Deepthi Sunaina as she had blocked him. Now, it appears Shanmukh is heartbroken and waiting for a second chance.

On the other hand, Deepthi Sunaina is firm and has made up her mind up to focus on career.

Also Read: Star Maa Ignores Shanmukh-Siri After Bigg Boss: Deets Inside

Also Read: Top Anchor Rejects Bigg Boss OTT Offer: Deets Inside

