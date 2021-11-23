Shanmukh, Deepthi Sunaina's Family Re-Union TRPs Will Soar All Time Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most popular and strongest contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. One cannot deny the fact that Shanmukh has been missing his girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina, since he got locked up in the house.

Recently, Nagarjuna also lashed out at Shanmukh for recalling Deepthi Sunaina. He also warned Shanmukh that if he wants Deepthi Sunaina, he can exit the show.

The buzz doing the rounds on social media is that the show makers are planning a surprise gift for Shanmukh Jaswanth. Yes, what you read is right.

If reports are to be believed, Deepthi Sunaina is likely to appear as a guest on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the family reunion episode, which is likely to take place in a couple of days from now.

As per the sources, Shanmukh's mother will also be visiting, along with Deepthi Sunaina's.

If the makers bring in Deepthi Sunaina as a guest for Shanmukh for a family reunion episode, the episode TRPs will surely be the best ratings so far this season.

However, an official confirmation of Deepthi's appearance as a guest at the Bigg Boss Telugu family reunion is awaited. Keep watching Sakshi Post for more updates.