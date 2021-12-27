Shanmukh Confirms Wedding With Deepthi Sunaina, Clarifies They Are Very Much Together

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina have been much talked about on social media for their relationship status. Rumors are doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina is maintaining distance from Shanmukh. Besides, they have stopped following each other on social media.

On the other hand, rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Deepthi and Shanmukh had split. Shannu-deepthi breakup rumours have created quite a buzz on social media with neither of them confirming or denying it.

Now, Shanmukh had a live chat with his fans on Instagram. He spilled the beans about his wedding and break up rumors.

He stated that I and Deepthi are very much together. We haven't broken up, We weren't following each other even before I entered the Bigg Boss house. We decided not to follow each other on social media until we get married. It appears wedding bells are ringing for former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina.