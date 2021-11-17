Shamita Shetty Remuneration from Bigg Boss Show

Shamita Shetty's sudden exit from Bigg Boss 15 has disappointed her fans and the viewers. Actually, people were hoping that Shamita Shetty would emerge as the winner of this season. However, it appears Shamita was pretty upset after learning that her housemate and good pal, Raqesh left the house due to some medical reasons and won’t be coming back to the Bigg Boss house.

Though he was expected to return to the show this weekend, it has come to light that the actor won’t be entering the house again. Following Raqesh's exit, Shamita didn't feel like staying in the house. She also stepped out of the house citing health issues.

Rumors are doing the rounds that she would be returning to Bigg Boss 15 in a couple of days. However, an official confirmation about Shamita's re-entry into the house is awaited. Talking about Shamita's earnings from Bigg Boss 15, the Bollywood actress is said to have charged Rs 5 lakhs per week. The total earnings of Shamita from Bigg Boss 15 is estimated to be around Rs 30 lakhs plus. However, an official confirmation regarding Shamita's total earnings from Bigg Boss 15 is awaited.