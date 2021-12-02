Shamita Shetty Leaves Bigg Boss 15 House, Again?

To receive the prize money, all of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15 are trying hard and constantly having arguments with one another. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale, and Ritesh are the VIPs, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejaswi Prakash, and Nishant Bhat are the non-VIPs who are expected to do all the household chores.

During this task, a discussion started between Shamita and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, which led to a heated argument between them. In the recent promo released by the Bigg Boss 15 makers, Devoleena asked Shamita to talk with some respect in the house, to which Shamita responded that her brain is in her a**.

Though many housemates tried their best to hold back both Shamita and Devoleena, their argument was not controlled. Instead, Shamita Shetty fainted and fell into the arms of Karan Kundrra. Sources claim that she was sent to the medical room for health assistance.

However, the latest buzz is that Shamita is more likely to leave the Bigg Boss house over health issues. Shamita Shetty, who had earlier left the house and re-entered after six days of medical assistance,

Bigg Boss viewers feel that this time it is hard for Shamita to return to the glasshouse. What's your take on this? Comment and let us know.