Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15?

As there are less than 2 weeks left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, fans are busy speculating the contestant list of this season. Some names have come forward but none of them are confirmed yet. The first confirmed player is Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik was the top 5 finalist on Bigg Boss OTT. After he lifted the briefcase that contained the ticket to BB15, he became the first confirmed contestant of the show. He will now be seen on Bigg Boss 15 along with other contestants. But according to the latest news, Pratik is not the only one from BB OTT who is set to enter Bigg Boss 15.

As per the buzz, Shamita Shetty was also roped in. She became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, placing third overall. This is not the first time that Shamita would be seen in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier she was part of Bigg Boss 3 and recently Bigg Boss OTT, of course. It is to be seen what her entry into the house means as she has already been part of Bigg Boss on TV, back in season 3. Will the makers bring her back as a regular contestant or Wild card entry is to be seen?

Not just Shamita Shetty, other names like first runner-up Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal has also come forward. But winner Divya’s participation has not been confirmed. So for now, many names from the Bigg Boss OTT are being speculated to enter BB15.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, are also on the speculated list.