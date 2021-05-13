Shamanth-Divya or Aravind-Uruduga, Who Will Become Love Birds Outside Bigg Boss?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is hitting the headlines for various reasons. Last night, Bigg Boss has sent all the contestants to their home safely. They have called off the show because of second wave coronavirus. They might re-start the show sometime in September.

Bigg Boss host Sudeep said that the show will never end without any winner.

Shamanth, Divya Suresh, Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are the most popular contestants in the house. They have gained a massive fan following outside of the house, through their performance in tasks and behavior with other housemates. As we all know, Divya Uruduga and Aravind have a special connection to each other.

It wouldn’t be wrong, if we said that, they both like each other a lot. It is being speculated on social media that Divya Suresh and Shamanth have feelings for one another.

People are betting on social media that Shamanth-Diya Suresh or Aravind Divya Uruduga, who will become love birds outside of the house. Will they continues their relationship after the show or not, is yet to wait and watch.