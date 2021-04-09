BBK8 Sixth Week Elimination: Kannada Bigg Boss Contestants In Danger Zone

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most talented actors in Sandalwood. Currently, he is hosting the biggest reality show on the small screen, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The show is receiving thumping response from all quarters. Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Aravind KP, Rajeev and Shubha Poonia are the contestants nominated for sixth-week eviction.

The Bigg Boss voting lines will be closed by tonight. Prashanth, Shamanth and Shubha Poonja are not putting their 100 percent efforts in every task, it is being said. It's been nearly six week they have been in the house but they have failed to grab the audience attention towards them.

This is not just our analysis. Netizens are demanding that Shamanth be shown the door and evicted from the house and urging the Bigg Boss showrunners to get a better player in his place.

In the unofficial polls, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi and Shubha Poonja are in the danger zone in this week's elimination round. It remains to be seen which contestant would Kichcha Sudeep send out of the house this weekend. The remaining contestants are safe for this week as they have garnered better votes from their fans and audience. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Kannada updates.