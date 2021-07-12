Shamanth Bro Gowda Gets Immunity From Eviction

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is inching towards the third week. As we all know, Raghu Gowda was eliminated from the BBK8 house last night. Raghu Gowda's elimination was unexpected. Neither BBK viewers or Raghu saw it coming. It is known that once in a while, Bigg Boss gives special powers to the eliminated contestant. He will be given the powers to provide immunity or punishment to housemates. While leaving the BBK8 house, Bigg Boss gave Raghu the power to save one contestant in the house from this week's elimination. Everyone expected Raghu will save Vaishnavi.

But Raghu saved Shamanth from this week's elimination. Kichcha Sudeep asked Raghu why he wanted to save Shamanth. In response, Raghu said that he and Shamanth entered the house together with lots of dreams, so Shamanth deserves to be saved from this week's elimination. So Raghu ensured immunity to Shamnth escape this week's elimination. Anyway, let us wait and watch how Shamanth is going to utilise this immunity.