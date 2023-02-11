Shalin Bhanot Eliminated From BB16?

Salman Khan's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16 is going to end in a couple of days from now. Bigg Boss 16's grand finale will be held on February 12, 2023. The preparation for Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is going on in full swing.

Shiv, Priyana, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are the top five finalists fighting for the Bigg Boss trophy. Only one can be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. According to reports, Shalin Bhanot is said to have been eliminated from the show. Shalin Bhanot will be getting eliminated from the finale race in Saturday's episode, as per the sources.

It's nothing officially confirmed yet. Priyanka Chaudhary might be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Who is the most deserving winner of BB16. Let us know in the comments section below.