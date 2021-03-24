Shakeela Introduces Her Teenage Transgender Daughter In Cooku With Comali Show

Shakeela, a name that needs no introduction. She acted in various films and enjoys a huge fan following in the south Indian film industry. The 43-year-old Shakeela stunned all by introducing her teenage daughter. We all know that she is not married. Another interesting piece of news is that her teenage daughter is transgender.

Shakeela who participated in the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 2 is now taking part in Cook with Comali show, which is one of the top shows in Tamil Television. Shakeela reached the finals and the other three contestants of the show are Ashwin Kumar Lakshminatham, Baba Bhaskar, and Kani Thiru.

In the show, Shakeela introduced her teenage daughter, Milla. She told that she had adopted her long back and she is currently doing her modeling career and is also working as a costume designer.

Cooku with Comali is a Tamil-language comedy based cooking competition show where the contestants of the show will be paired up with comedians (comalis) who are amateur cooks. In the first season, Vanitha Vijayakumar emerged as the winner of the show whereas Uma Riyaz Khan, Ramya Pandian and Rekha stood as the first, second, and third runner up.

In the second season, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Baba Bhaskar, Kani Thiru are the finalists.