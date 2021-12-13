Senior Artist Priya's Expensive Gift To Priyanka Singh Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Do you remember Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Senior Artist Priya? Or course everyone does! She was one of the strongest contestants in the house.

Priya and Priyanka Singh became friends when they were in the Bigg Boss house. The duo share a good rapport as they bonded well during their stint in the house. Are you wondering what gift did Priya give Priyanka Singh? Here you go...

As per the buzz, Priya is said to have gifted a diamond ring to Priyanka Singh. This piece of news was confirmed by Priyanka Singh via Instagram. Here's the post shared by Priyanka Singh.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is inching towards the climax. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is all set to be held this Sunday at 6 PM. Stylish star Allu Arjun is likely to be the chief guest at the event. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.