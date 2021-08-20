See How Suma Kanakala Is Getting Ready For Varalakshmi Vratam

Tollywood anchor Suma Kanakala is one of the most popular television presenters and is an inspiration for many anchors of this generation. She hosts many popular game shows and people would love to watch her on the small screen. She enjoys an incredible fan following in the two Telugu states. She has good oratory skills and makes people hook to the TV sets.

Today, on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, she is getting ready for a show. Suma shared a video on her Twitter in which one could see her assistant giving steam to the sari. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Steam inhalation can be taken like this also, my dearest geetha at work 🤣🤣 Varalakshmi Vratam ante Pattu cheeralu, mari Pattu cheeralu neat ga undalante naku ee tippalu tappavu 😁 Sravana Sukravara Varalakshmi Vrata Subhakankshalu 😊#Suma #Sumakanakala #AnchorSuma pic.twitter.com/aikaCD2wCs — Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) August 20, 2021

Suma is a Malayali but speaks Telugu fluently. Suma not only speaks Telugu and Malayam but is also good at Hindi, English, and Tamil. She has acted in various films from 1991 in Malayalam and Telugu, Tamil languages, and then did a couple of serials and telefilms. She stopped acting in movies and serials and started her career as an anchor. Suma also started her own production house named K. Suma Rajeev Creations on 26 December 2012.