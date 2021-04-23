See How A Fan Kissed Bigg Boss 14 Contestant at Airport

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Arshi Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport and she was all smiles while posing for the cams. While she was getting out of the airport, one of the fans asked her for a selfie to which she agreed. But, suddenly, the fan planted a kiss on Arshi's hand without her consent. She took her hand back but kept herself calm. Here is the video, just have a look at it.

When the paps asked her about the fan's antics, She replied to them as, "Chalo chalo, jaldi chalo". She was also asked about Bollywood hero Salman Khan helping Rakhi Sawant's mother during her battle against Cancer, Arshi Khan answered with, "Salman sir toh hain hi best."

A day after this incident, she took to her Instagram and announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Here is the post put out by Arshi Khan.

Arshi Khan was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14. Her stint on the show was much spoken about and she even created several controversies.