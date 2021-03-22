Sasural Simar Ka Season 2: Dipika Kakar Roped in, Will Shoaib Play Prem?

For all the viewers of Sasural Simar Ka, there is good news for you. Yes! Sasural Simar Ka season 2 starring your favorite actor Dipika Kakar as Simar is all set to make a comeback to entertain you. Dipika Kakar had been part of Sasural Simar Ka for the first season which went on for six years, and she is all set to return to the second edition of the family drama.

“This Simar will be more strong and have a lot of new shades. There will be new characters and chapters. “I have always maintained that Simar is a part of me and will always be alive in me. I may have played the character for six years, but I continue to live it till date. People in my sasural still address me as Simar. Initially, they connected with me because of the show. Also, as an artist, I have never thought that I won’t go back to a show or down the same path. I was in a mood to take a break and had turned down a couple of shows in the last six months. But then I got a call for Sasural... That show has made me what I am today.” Dipika Kakar told to some media.

Sasural Simar ka enjoyed a long run for six years successfully and the makers are trying to do their best to make the content interesting in the second season too. Dipika Kakar said she would love Shoaib to play Prem again on the show.