Sarileru Neekevvaru Actor's Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru did pretty well at the box office. In fact it was a blockbuster hit last Sankranthi. The film was released last year. A few scenes from Sarileru Neekevvaru are still fresh in the minds of the audience as they can never be forgotten. Now, the film is back in the the news after a long time.

The latest news we hear that a actor who played a key role in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru’s is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. As per the buzz doing the rounds on social media, Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Kumana Sethuraman will be seen as a participant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you are wondering who the person is, here’s the poster for you:

For those who joined in late to the story, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to go on live from September 5, 2021. Currently, the confirmed contestants have been isolated before they are put through COVID tests. The second promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 announcing the date and time of the show was released sometime back.