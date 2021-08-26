This Sarileru Neekevvaru Actor Is Confirmed For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

The entertainment channel Star Maa is all set to enthrall the Bigg Boss addicts with a new season. Apparently, after watching the promo video released on the occasion of Independence Day, we can confirm that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be the host for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Coming to the confirmed list of the contestants of Bigg Boss the most said celebrities are Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Artist Priya, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanumanth, Maanas, Lahari Shari, Sarayu Suman. Besides this, the latest buzz is that Sarileru Neekevvaru fame Kumanan Sethumaran is part of the show.

Kumanan has become a familiar face after the dialogue- ‘Ramana load ettalira checkpost padatadi’. Later, he has become the talk of the town for his fitness levels. There is no wonder that he has 177k followers on Instagram. The entry of Sethuraman into the Bigg Boss House came out after he completed his AV shoot for the reality show.

Let’s wait and watch till we receive an official confirmation from the show makers. For more interesting updates about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, keep an eye on Sakshi Post.