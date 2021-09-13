Eliminated Bigg Boss Contestant Sarayu Shocking Comments Against Shanmukh Jaswanth

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestant Sarayu was eliminated in last night's episode. Yes, she was the first contestant to get eliminated from the new season of (Bigg Boss Telugu 5).

Post elimination, it's a general practice for the show runners to conduct an interview with the evicted Bigg Boss participant during which a contestant eliminated shares about their journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Currently, Ariyana Glory is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season buzz. The host will also share her reviews on other contestants in the house.

After Sarayu got eliminated, she was seen giving an interview to Ariyana in Bigg Boss buzz.

Sarayu is seen saying all the boys in the Bigg Boss house are unfit. When she was prompted to say something about Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sarayu made some shocking comments saying, "If you are really a guy and have real guts, then play the game with the right spirit. If not just, go and sit in the house." She also called 'VJ Sunny a characterless man in the house.

She further added that Anchor Ravi is just pretending in the house. Among all the contestants, Sarayu has chosen Vishwa as one of the strongest contestants in the house. Sarayu's sensational comments on Shanmukh Jaswanth's game in the house has led to fireworks on social media. Here's the latest promo of Bigg Boss buzz where former contestant Ariyana Glory is seen grilling the contestant. Take a look at the promo:

