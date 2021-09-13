Sarayu Makes Sensational Comments On BBT5 Housemates: Watch Video

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has successfully completed one week and in the weekend episode, Sarayu Suman got eliminated from the house. Yes, she was the first contestant to get eliminated from the most popular Telugu reality show. After a nominated contestant gets eliminated, it is a ritual for them to be interviewed by a former BB contestant on Bigg Boss Buzz show.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Buzz is a platform where contestants who get evicted from the show share their experience about their jounrey in the Bigg Boss house. They also reveal about their housemates and give their evaulation of their performance in the house. The fearlessly share their opinions on the behaviour of the housemates and also field other questions related to the Telugu TV reality show. The previous seasons of the show was hosted by Tanish Alladi (Bigg Boss Season 3), Rahul Sipligunj (Bigg Boss season 4) and now for Bigg Boss 5 Buzz Ariyana Glory.

Now, the first eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, Sarayu was interviewed by Ariyana and a promo related to the show has been dropped by the show makers. She has made sensational comments on housemates. She said that all the boys in the house are not playing their own game instead supporting other members to win in the tasks.

While she was asked to talk about male contestants, she broke the photo frames of Ravi, Shanmukh and VJ Sunny branding them as coward people. Out of all the contestants, Vishwa is the only contestant who is playing a fair game, said Sarayu. She further said that Hamida is getting influenced by other housemates. Sarayu’s sensational comments on housemates has led to fireworks on the internet.

