Saranga Dariya Singer Entering Bigg Boss But It Is Not Mangli: Details Inside

It is not at all an exaggeration that the audience are eagerly waiting for the updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The popular reality show in Telugu has already completed four seasons and the organizers are ready for the fifth season. This show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and it is going on air from September 5.

Now, according to the latest reports are that the show makers approached Saranga Dariya Folk Singer Komali to be part of the show. The buzz from the entertainment industry is that Komali is interested and is all set to enter Bigg Boss 5 Telugu house as one of the contestants.

Komali is a well-known folk song singer and she is recognized for her song Sarang Dariya, which is also sung by Mangli for the movie ‘Love Story’. As per the sources, Komali has already signed the agreement to enter the Bigg Boss House. But, we have to wait for the official announcement from the show makers.

Along with Komali, Anchor Ravi, Siri Hanumanth, Lobo, Artist Priya, Surekha Vani, Serial Actress Navya Swamy, Anchor Varshini, Raghu Master, Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, Tiktok star Durga Rao, TV9 newsreader Pratyusha are the probable contestants to be part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5.