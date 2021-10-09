Saran Shakthi Eliminated Or Terminated From Arjun Sarja's Survivor: Deets Inside

Arjun Sarja is one of the finest actors in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Not to mention, he enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Recently, he donned the hat of TV hosting for popular Tamil reality show titled Survivor.

The show is similar to Khatron ke Khiladi in Hindi which is hugely popular. For the unversed, the 11th season of KKK concluded only two weeks ago which was won by Arjun Bijlani.

Now, back to the Tamil show, Surivor. The show organizers have unveiled a new promo from the episode tonight.

Most participants are seen in the recently released promo except Saran Shakthi. Now, his fans are asking why he is missing from the show's promo.

The buzz on social media suggests that Saran Shakthi has been eliminated from the show.

Although, it is not officially confirmed from makers' end. Let's wait and watch Survival Tamail show to find out whether Saran Shakthi is really eliminated from the show or not.