Sanket Sahdev Declared Winner Of STAR MAA Dancee +

· Omkar has been the host and director of Dance +Show, which has been airing on Star Maa for the past 21 weeks

The finals of the StarMaa Dancee + competition, which has been the most interesting event on Star Maa for the past few months, took place on a grand note on Sunday 23rd May. The finalists mesmerized the viewers by performing one beyond the other. The acts performed in Finals were very innovative. Every week and succeeded in trying to show their creativity and diversity in the finals.

The Star Maa Dancee + finals took place on Sunday night. The show entertained everyone, who were confined to their home due to lockdown caused by the Corona Second Wave. Vasi Tony (Yashwant Master Team), Sanketh Sahadev (Yashwant Master Team), Maheshwari - Tejaswini(Baba Master Team), Zia Thakur(Any Master Team), Darjeeling Devils Team (RaghuMaster Team) competed in the finals. While Maheshwari - Tejaswini impressed by combining Western dance styles with classical dance, the rest of the contestants impressed by showing their diversity. Sanket Sahdev stood as the winner of this season and won a prize of Rs 20 lakh. Omkar has been the host and director of Dance + Show, which has been airing on Star Maa for the past 21weeks.